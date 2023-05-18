media release: Live @ MTM: Jerry McGinley in Conversation with Doug Moe.

About the book: Suspended from her job in the DA’s office, Detective Shea Sommers travels to the driftless area of southwestern Wisconsin to investigate the mysterious death of her mentor Pat Donegal. Shea learns Pat was investigating the murder of a young woman, Michaella Paxton, who was shot and burned to death in the 1980s. Shea needs to dig into that case to find out what happened to Pat. As she searches for clues, one name keeps popping up. Chanz Loman is a reclusive poet and handyman who arrived in the area shortly after the woman was murdered. Shea’s probe into Paxton’s death and Loman’s involvement reveals dark secrets tied directly to a bloody civil war in Nicaragua during the 1980s. Only Loman knows the truth, but will he reveal his secrets to a nosy out-of-town detective? In the end, Shea is forced to confront the truth about her friend Pat Donegal. The ending will shake you! Featuring characters from the award-winning novel A DRIFTLESS MURDER.

Born in the driftless region of southwestern Wisconsin, Jerry McGinley has been publishing poetry and fiction for many years. His most recent book GHOSTS OF DHARMA HILLS is a mystery set primarily in fictional Kickapoo County. His previous novel A DRIFTLESS MURDER won the 2022 Midwest Book Award for Fiction/Mystery. For over thirty years, McGinley taught in Wisconsin at the high school and college levels, earning teaching awards from the Kohl Foundation, Wisconsin Council of Teachers of English, Newsweek Magazine, and the Wisconsin Department of Education. He founded and edited three creative writing magazines: Yahara Prairie Review, Lake City Lights, and Yahara Prairie Lights. He currently lives in Waunakee with his wife Gail.