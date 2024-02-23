Jesús Villa, Twila Jean

Bandung 600 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Jesús Villa is the featured artist at The Nutty Bar/ Bandung Indonesian Restaurant's Fourth Friday Songwriter Showcase on February 23, 600 Williamson Street in Madison. Join Jesús and host Twila Jean for a lovely evening of good songs and wonderful food.  Fourth Friday Songwriter Showcase, 'where songwriters share what they do and tell us why.'

