media release: Jess Schuknecht is one of Madison’s longest tenured—and tallest—improvisers. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of his first improv performance—and as an excuse to get to play on stage with his friends, Jess and his improv crew will present two never-seen-before and never-to-be-seen-again shows based off suggestions from YOU, the audience, and created on the spot. Performers include some of Madison’s best current improvisers along with some guests and talented colleagues from Jess’ 25 years doing improv.

Two completely different shows!

The afternoon show features short-form improv (think “Whose Line Is It Anyway” but with competitive teams) and is all-ages friendly, priced for such. The evening show is geared for teens and older with longer-form improv—and some other fun surprises.