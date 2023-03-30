Jesse Lee Kercheval

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: In Jesse Lee Kercheval’s sixth collection, I Want to Tell You, her searching, incantatory poems speak directly and forcefully to the reader in a voice that is by turns angry, elegiac, wry, or witty but always sharply alive. Crossing through the bewildering territory of grief, Kercheval argues with god and the universe about the deaths of people she loves. She also writes movingly about the complications of family life and love, the messy puzzle of life itself. 

Info

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
Google Calendar - Jesse Lee Kercheval - 2023-03-30 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jesse Lee Kercheval - 2023-03-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jesse Lee Kercheval - 2023-03-30 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jesse Lee Kercheval - 2023-03-30 19:00:00 ical