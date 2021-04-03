Jesse, Schaffer, Huwe & Muench Quartet

press release: The quartet of Jesse Schaffer Huwe & Muench will be playing two sets at Cafe Coda on Saturday, April 3rd at 7pm and 9pm. This exuberant aggregation of Madison jazz musicians will be reconnecting to performing new fusion material for the reopening at Cafe Coda.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubbfqCF27CM

Vince Jesse - guitar; John Schaffer - bass; Jim Huwe - drums; Paul Muench - piano

Two shows, 7 & 9 PM, $20/show.

Tickets on sale now! Only 25 people can get in!

Donations are also welcomed to support live music! https://www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive/

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience

http://mmx608.com/