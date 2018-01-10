Jessica Kuenzi

University Hospital 600 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

2nd Floor entrance.

“Wisconsin is my home and for the last 20 years I have been exploring it looking for a beautiful or tranquil scene to capture with my camera. I like to find places that provide a sense of peace and calm in a busy and hectic world. I'm also an animal lover, I like to photograph all different kinds of animals and show their different personalities.  I show my work at art fairs around Wisconsin every summer.” –Jessica Curning Kuenzi

University Hospital 600 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin
