media release:A Room Of One's Own welcomes Jessie Loeb in discussion of her memoir, Puddle Splashing.

Endorsements for Puddle Splashing

"While Jessie Loeb doesn’t claim to be a parenting expert, her memoir PUDDLE SPLASHING does offer authentic advice and comfort, especially when it comes to recognizing that being a parent, along with everything else, is a big, messy, worrisome but most of all joyous adventure. A professional doula, Loeb writes about her own parenthood journey with wisdom and deft hands." -Jacquelyn Mitchard author THE DEEP END OF THE OCEAN and contributing editor PARENTS Magazine

"With grace and humor, Jessie Loeb’s short stories focus on the loss of her torch-song belting mother, the heart-melting bond between her and her father, and how she puts to use as a parent now all that she learned from each of them. Like a life raft on the sobering waters of adulthood Loeb gingerly transports you back to your childhood days with love, wit, and a sense that all of the mistakes you may have made up to this point were worth it." -Jen Nails, author of One Hundred Spaghetti Strings

"Any time Jessie Loeb tells a story, I want to scooch closer and listen. Give yourself a break from modern parenting mania, and let Puddle Splashing take you away...to your 1980s childhood. Loeb’s writing comforts like a soft hand on your Dorothy Hamill-cut forehead and buzzes like the bubbles from a stolen sip of your babysitter’s Tab. Jessie Loeb’s voice jumps from the page like a juicy secret in your ear, a peal of laughter from your BFF, and a dose of calm to your soul." -Ann Imig, author of LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER: What She Said Then, What We’re Saying Now

About Jessie Loeb

After spending some years as a cuddler, caring for newborns, in a local Dane County Hospital, Jessie focused her training on and received certification in postpartum infant and maternal care and solidified a lifetime license in English Secondary Education and Family Consumer Sciences. Jessie continues her work in and commitment to Motherhood as a postpartum infant and maternal specialist and secondary Childbirth and Parenting education through Capital High in the Madison metropolitan school district. Jessie currently lives and teaches on the East Side of Madison.