Jewish Social Services Open House

media release: During the last few years, Jewish Social Services staff and departments have been located in separate buildings and in small physical spaces due to the lack of available space. In alignment with JSS’ vision of integration services across departments and developing a more cohesive agency in support of increased demand regarding client needs and programming, we made the decision to move to a new space. After several months of searching, JSS was fortunate to locate space one block away at 6300 Enterprise Lane Suite 309.

We are so excited to have our entire staff together in one building, and want to celebrate with our whole community. Please come out to support JSS as we enter this new chapter. We couldn't do any of our work without you - it truly takes a village!

Please join us! This event is free and open to everyone. We will begin at 5:30pm, with our main presentation commencing at 6:00pm. Tours of our office suite will be offered throughout the evening until closing at 7:30 pm.