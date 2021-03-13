media release: Come celebrate St. Patty’s Day in LVM by breaking out your best jig and Leprechaun costume! Starting Saturday, March 13 through St. Patrick’s Day, Wednesday, March 17, Jig, Jog, or walk, beginning anywhere on the route, on your own time!

Show us all the fun you had by snapping a picture of you and/or your family with a screenshot of your activity log (MapMyRun, Strava, Apple Watch, etc. if possible) and make a post onto the Elvehjem Neighborhood Association Facebook page to show you participated! The ENA board will select the best costume/outfit and will post to our Facebook Page- the winner will receive a gift card!

100% of your optional $5 registration fee will help fund the events the Elvehjem Neighborhood Association is putting on throughout 2021.