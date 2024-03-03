JigJam

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Bluegrass Brunch returns to the Garver Feed Mill atrium with JigJam on March 3rd. Doors open at 10:30 with two sets from the renowned Irish Bluegrass band starting at 11:15am.

GA and reserved seating available.

Reserved seating includes a brunch meal ticket. Guest will order their brunch entree of choice at the bar, food will be delivered to their table. Groups should purchase tickets together, like a restaurant reservation with a ticket price. Single Reserved Seats will be seated at a communal harvest table.

Reserved seat at a table (brunch included): $40

GA seating*: $25

*Please note that GA tickets will prompt you to pick a reservation time. This is irrelevant, you can show up anytime with a GA ticket.

calendar-Garver-Feed-Mill-cr-Baum-Revision.jpg

Baum Revision

