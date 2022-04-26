media release: The reception will take place on May 6, Madison’s Spring Gallery Night, from 5-9 pm. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 12-5pm (free). The gallery will be closed on Saturday, April 16. Please check our current COVID-19 safety guidelines before your visit.

Upstairs in our Third Floor Project space, local artist Jill Pffeifer presents “Head Space”, an installation of two and three-dimensional works made for us to explore inner thoughts during a time of pandemic and reckoning. This exhibition will run through August 6, 2022.