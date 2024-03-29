media release (from Kiki's email list): March 29, 8 pm (doors at 7), Jill Sobule, suggested donation $15

Sobule was the "I Kissed a Girl" girl more than a decade before Katy Perry, but she's done a lot more than that. She's released a dozen records, worked with John Doe and Julia Sweeney, and sang a song as herself on an episode of the Simpsons. I'm pretty sure the latter is a KHoRM first.

Note: If you ever see a show listed somewhere that I haven't announced yet, feel free to email me. I am always happy to take advance reservations.

All shows at KHoRM are vaccination required. Masks at the discretion of the artist or your own personal comfort.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.

