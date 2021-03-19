ONLINE: Jim Barnard

Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse livestream: https://wildhoginthewoods.org/video/index.html

media release: Jim Barnard's songs are rooted in contemporary folk/blues. Alluring melodies and engaging lyrics are wrapped in expressive vocals and a soulful, distinctive finger-style acoustic guitar. He explores the human condition, the good life, the cosmic and the comical. Thoughts of John Prine, Bruce Cockburn, Randy Newman, James Taylor or Keb Mo come to mind while listening to Jim's performances. Hid debut album was "Artificial Flowers" and he is working on "Urban Stories". Join him for his fourth appearance at the Hog. More info at www.facebook.com/jimbarnardmusic/