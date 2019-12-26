press release: Jim Brickman returns to Milwaukee this Christmas to wow the crowd with his uplifting, family-friendly, holiday concert tradition. "Jim Brickman A Christmas Celebration" LIVE, one night only at Marcus Performing Arts Center on 12/26/2019 @ 7:30pm

The best-selling piano artist of our time, Jim Brickman and his special guests, will dazzle audiences with holiday favorites, #1 hits, vibrant vocals, laughter & joy, in this bright, festive winter's night celebration that the Dallas Morning News calls "Pure Entertainment".