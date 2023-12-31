Jim Ripp, Kevin Gale, Nicky Jordan

Ivory Room 116 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Come ring in the New Year with Ivory Room Piano Bar! Dueling Pianos all night long, with nonstop entertainment. Free Champagne toast at midnight, free NYE party gear, and more!

Dress to impress for our NYE 2024 Black & Gold Extravaganza!

Ticket provides entry only, does not reserve seats. Seating is first come, first serve. Doors open at 8pm, music at 9pm. 21 and up.

Music
608-467-2404
