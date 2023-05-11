media release: Author Jim Ruland will be reading from his new novel, Make it Stop at Black Saddle Bike Shop ( 601 N Sherman Ave) on Thur sday, May 11th at 7 p.m. The event is free.

About the book:

Scores of detox and rehab centers across Southern California have adopted a controversial new conditional release policy that forces patients to stay until they pay their bills. And if they can't pay? They don't leave. Enter: Make It Stop, a group of highly skilled recovering addicts dedicated to rescuing those trapped in these prison hospitals by posing as patients and getting them out by any means necessary. But when Scary Gary, one of their top ops, gets killed on assignment, Melanie Marsh and her crew set out to avenge his death and unravel an unthinkable medical conspiracy that threatens to destroy the organization and cripple the city with a dangerous new drug. Melanie may be LA's best hope but if, and only if, she can stay sober. From decrepit rehab wards to beachside punk clubs, Make It Stop takes readers into LA's darkest corners, exploring sobriety, sanity, and a society hell-bent on profiting off those who need its help the most.

About the author:

Jim Ruland is the LA Times bestselling author of Corporate Rock Sucks: The Rise & Fall of SST Records, which was named a best book of 2022 by Pitchfork, Rolling Stone and Vanity Fair. He is also the co-author of Do What You Want with Bad Religion and My Damage with Keith Morris, founding vocalist of Black Flag, Circle Jerks, and OFF! Jim is a longtime writer for Razorcake fanzine and a frequent contributor to the LA Times. Jim is a veteran of the US Navy and is the recipient of awards from Reader’s Digest and the NEA.