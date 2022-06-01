Jim Stewart

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

"Raptor Love," an exhibit of photography by Jim Stewart, will be on view in the Steinhauer Trust Gallery in May and June.

Stewart uses photography “as a means to better see.” The exhibit shares Stewart’s lifelong love of raptors, as well as a few non-raptors and (mostly Wisconsin) landscapes. It also serves as a reminder to himself, and he hopes to others as well, to wonder at, observe, appreciate, and protect the natural world.

