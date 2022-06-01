media release: “Raptor Love,” an exhibit of photography by Jim Stewart, will be on view in the Steinhauer Trust Gallery in May and June.

Stewart uses photography “as a means to better see.” The exhibit shares Stewart’s lifelong love of raptors, as well as a few non-raptors and (mostly Wisconsin) landscapes. It also serves as a reminder to himself, and he hopes to others as well, to wonder at, observe, appreciate, and protect the natural world.