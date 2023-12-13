Jingle & Mingle Mixer

media release: Dust off your festive holiday apparel, because the annual LinkedIn Local Madison Jingle & Mingle event is back and better than ever! This is the event you've been waiting for to add a dash of flavor to your holiday season.

Join us for a few hours of pure professional pleasure, as we bring together the brightest pros from the heart of South Central Wisconsin. It's not just a meetup; it's a celebration of connections, collaborations, and community.

Introverts, we've got you covered! We've crafted activities that will have you mingling effortlessly with like-minded, heart-centered pros in the area. No awkward handshakes, no forced business card exchanges – just genuine connections that spark your career journey without the cringe.

Blind Shot Social Club is the perfect setting for this holiday extravaganza. With Madison's largest selection of mocktails, you can choose from an array of delicious alcohol-free beverages that will keep your spirits high. Whether you're into what's on tap or a creative mocktail, we can't wait to have you sip, savor, and socialize with us.

And the excitement doesn't stop there! We're hosting a "Best Dressed" contest, where you can flaunt your festive fashion sense for a chance to win the coveted trophy and earn bragging rights. So, get ready to dazzle and make a statement with your holiday attire!

Don't miss this opportunity to embrace the holiday cheer, expand your professional network, and enjoy a delightful evening filled with personality and flavor. Let's create memories, connect, and celebrate the season in style. See you at the LinkedIn Local Jingle & Mingle – where business meets pleasure and authentic connections bloom!

Save Your Seat Today!