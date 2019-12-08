press release: The holidays can be hard for pets. Sometimes they get left out of the fun. Bring them to our Annual Jingle Paws Festival, featuring Santa Paws and give them a day all about them for the holidays! Get your pet’s photo taken with Santa and make a paw print ornament with the help of our volunteers! Your cat and dog can get pampered with a nail trim too for only $10!

We will have delicious items, handmade by our wonderful volunteers, at the bake sale & hot cocoa stand. We will have items for sale as well as items in our raffle, so you can complete your holiday shopping list – or get something for yourself. We won’t judge!

Our online auction will start November 28. All of the items will be posted on Facebook that day with some sneak peaks beforehand. Join our facebook event page so you don’t miss a thing!

Looking for more ways to help animals in the community this holiday season? Help us fill Santa’s bag so he can deliver it to the good little pups and kittens at Shelter from the Storm Animal Rescue! Please see our website for items needed: sftsrescue.org/wish-list.

Website: https://www.sftsrescue.org/ jinglepaws

Facebook Event Page: Jingle Paws Festival 2019