JNJ Gifts Grand Re-opening

press release: JNJ Gifts and More will be celebrating our new location on June 26, 2021, starting 10:15 a.m. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion, experience the new look, and browsing the amazing handmade gifts and other products firsthand. Our new store is located at 201A East Verona Avenue, Verona, WI.

The grand re-opening includes photo shoots with all guests, snacks, giveaway, and grand reopening offers. Join in on the in-store auction benefiting Badger Prairie Needs Network.

Jerina Julius, owner of JNJ Gifts and More stated “My VIP group made it all happen! Even though the business is owned by a minority woman, it is run by and for community. Not just during pandemic, but also through the whole processing of moving, to giving the store a new name, it all happened with the help of community. There is no other chief guest I can invite for the grand re-opening other than the people of my community. I am honored and feel blessed with their love and support.”

JNJ Gits and More along with Dane Buy Local will hold a Press Conference on June 25, 2021 at 12-noon with Dane County Executive Joe Parisi attending and speaking at the event.

You can find more information on the Facebook Event page or our website www.jnjgiftandmore.com. JNJ Gifts and More is a boutique gift shop, all about gifting happiness.