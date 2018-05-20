press release: Joan Chittister: Her Story, My Story, Our Story, a one-woman play written and performed by Teri Bays, will be presented Sunday, May 20, at 1:30 PM, at Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 County Road M, Middleton.

Ms. Bays will also perform the play at the Sinsinawa Mound Center, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa on Monday, May 21, at 6:30 PM.

Sister Joan, a Benedictine Sister of Erie, Pennsylvania, is a renowned spiritual writer, speaker and guide who has been an advocate of justice, peace and equality, especially for women, for more than 30 years. She has dedicated her life to voicing questions, to both church and society, that test popularly accepted truths about women, contemporary spirituality, and justice for the oppressed and marginalized.

Bays, the playwright and performer, was a pastoral musician for over 35 years. In the play, which runs for 85 minutes with no intermission, she portrays both herself and Sister Joan, telling the story of the sister’s life and work through scenes, dialogue, actual letters and portion of her books and speeches.

The play is being sponsored locally by Call To Action - Madison Area, supported by a bequest from the late Jeanne Burger, the group’s former president, and by Wisconsin CTA. Tickets costing $10 each can be purchased by sending a check made out to CTA - Madison Area to Ruth Kolpack, 3355 Riverside Drive, Beloit, WI 53511. More information about the play is available at: https://joanchittistertheplay. com. For additional information about local performances, see http://www.ctamadison.org/ or https://www.sinsinawa.org/moun dcenter/event/joan-chittister- her-story-my-story-our-story/.