ONLINE: Job Searching Tips During a Pandemic

press release: Come and hear from Ilsa May, OPEN Board Member and UW-Madison Career Advisor, on job search strategies, resume best practices, and tips on using LinkedIn.

With the current challenges facing employers and employees, potential future furloughs, and changes to our economy, now is the perfect time to brush up on these skills. Whether you are actively job searching or considering, this session will help you gain a competitive edge!

When: Wednesday , May 13 from 5:00-6:00pm

Where: On Zoom! RSVP for link.