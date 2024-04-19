media release: Jodi Beach and band will perform on Friday, April 19! The show starts at 7:30 pm with doors opening at 6:30 pm. Tickets range from $25 to $35, plus Eventbrite fees.

Unforgettable Songs & Stories from The Great American Songbook. Stardust to Moonglow, Gershwin to Nat King Cole, Jodi tours the country enchanting audiences with her velvet voice. In Unforgettable, Jodi’s warm and engaging performance takes you on a journey through The Great American Songbook weaving elegant arrangements with sentimental stories of the music, composers, and cherished musicians from this timeless era of American music. This show, designed with something for everyone, is certain to be a favorite.