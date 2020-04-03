ONLINE: Jodi Reeb

press release: Are you ready to unwind and have some fun? Join us for a 30-minute virtual Happy Hour Art Opening!

Bring snacks, beverages and friends. Relax while award winning artist Jodi Reeb takes us into her studio and shows us her latest work!

Jodi's inspiration? "A lifelong fascination with nature and science; especially with the patterns that emerge in the organic world."

when This Friday at 5pm

who The gals from Integrated Art Group, Jodi Reeb, you, your friends

why Because art is uplifting and brings us together for fun and thought! We need this now! Your heart and mind will thank you!

how FREE ZOOM!

Contact Ellen Pincus for more information (epincus@integratedartllc.com)

Join our Zoom Meeting: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/ 733479037

