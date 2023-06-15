7:30 pm on 6/15 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 6/16-17, Comedy on State. $30.

media release: Joe Dombrowski (aka Mr. D) took the world by storm in 2017 with a viral April Fools’ Day spelling test prank that landed him multiple appearances on the Ellen Degeneres show. Don’t get it twisted though! It takes at least 20 years to be an overnight sensation! Joe has been doing stand-up comedy since he was eight years old in his third grade talent show. He’s never stopped! Since Joe’s rise to fame, he has been traveling the globe with his stand-up comedy which often highlights his crazy life as an elementary teacher. When he’s not getting creative on screens and stages, Joe spends his time in Seattle, Washington producing his podcast, “Social Studies” where he recaps absolutely insane stories from fans all over the world. See more of Joe on many forms of social media using the handle @mrdtimes3 or catch him live at one of his shows!