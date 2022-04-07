× Expand Tom Kastle

media release: Spring 2022 (yes it will really be spring at some arbitrary point in this long pandemic season) will bring two more works. First up is an evening of documentary theater with IWW songwriter, poet and agitator Joe Hill. This will be a music heavy show (lots of songs) and draw some links from the first two decades of the 19th century to today. Singer/actor/tall ship captain Tom Kastle will tell Joe’s story and how his spirit lives on. A post-show talkback will be led by UW School for Workers professor emeritus Frank Emspak.

Joe Hill – Alive as You and Me. Thursday April 7, 7:30 PM at the Dark Horse ArtBar, 756 E. Washington. Free admission as always! Proof of vaccination required. Funded in part with grants from the Wisconsin Arts Board and the Madison Arts Commission.

Later: an evening with the very strange Franz Kafka and a reading of his puzzling and disconcerting Parables. News on date and venue for the Kafka will be forthcoming.