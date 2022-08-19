Joe iaquinto, Linwood Riley, Kurt Quickel & Kevin iaquinto

× Expand courtesy Joe iaquinto Joe iaquinto

Bassist/guitarist Joe iaquinto has to be the only Madison-based musician with gigs backing Little Anthony & the Imperials on his professional CV. iaquinto has put together an intriguing program for this concert, which includes a set accompanied by drummer Linwood “Woody” Riley exploring the music of bassist Stanley Clarke, followed by some classic power trio rock when joined by guitarist Kurt Quickel. Kevin iaquinto opens with solo guitar interpretations of selections drawn from the world of hard rock.