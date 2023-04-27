Joe iaquinto, Tracy Jane Comer, Ron Granberg & Kurt Quickel

× Expand courtesy Joe iaquinto Joe iaquinto

media release: Spend the evening with Joe iaquinto and his very special guests: Celebrated Madison multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer, Guitarist Kurt Quickel of the Retro Specz, and touring and recording drummer Ron Granberg. The band will play hits and album cuts from all the Grammy-winning artists that Joe has performed with, and a setlist that includes some of the greatest songs of our time! The Brink Lounge will be Rockin'!