Joe iaquinto, Tracy Jane Comer, Ron Granberg & Kurt Quickel



Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Spend the evening with Joe iaquinto and his very special guests: Celebrated Madison multi-instrumentalist Tracy Jane Comer, Guitarist Kurt Quickel of the Retro Specz, and touring and recording drummer Ron Granberg. The band will play hits and album cuts from all the Grammy-winning artists that Joe has performed with, and a setlist that includes some of the greatest songs of our time! The Brink Lounge will be Rockin'!

Info

Music
608-661-8599

