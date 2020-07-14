RSVP for Joe Kapler

https://www.facebook.com/events/281514069868842/

press release: The Mount Horeb Area Historical Society will host Wisconsin Historical Society Lead Curator Joe Kapler, author of “Wisconsin in Watercolor: Life and Legend of Folk Artist Paul Seifert,” on Thursday, July 16 at 6:30pm for a virtual learning event.

Kapler will share his research on the enigmatic life and artistry of German immigrant, farmer and civic leader Paul Seifert, who, 150 years ago, painted the vistas and views of the Driftless area that have inspired humankind for centuries. Seifert’s primitive style captured the farmscapes of newly settled Wisconsin in detailed simplicity. His output was prolific, though a limited amount of works survive today and are highly-sought after—offered by elite auction houses like Sotheby’s and selling for as much as $30,000 each.

Registration is required to obtain the meeting weblink, or choose to join by phone. Email dudelhoven@mthorebhistory.org (include “7-16 Siefert Event” in the subject line) or call 608-437-6486 by Tuesday, July 14.

Joe Kapler is a member of the Wisconsin Historical Society Speakers Bureau. The Bureau facilitates opportunities for WHS’s staff historians, curators and authors to visit Wisconsin communities and share the stories of the Badger State.

Read more about Kapler's book on this topic, 'Wisconsin in Watercolor: The Life and Legend of Folk Artist Paul Seifert" by visiting https://shop.wisconsinhistory.org/wisconsin-in-watercolor-the-life-and-legend-of-folk-artist-paul-seifert.