7:30 pm on 1/25 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 1/26-27. $35.

media release: Joe Pera is a standup comedian, writer, and filmmaker from Buffalo, NY now living in New York, NY. Pera is best known for his Adult Swim series, “Joe Pera Talks With You,” which The LA Times refers to as ‘TV’s quietest, most artful comedy’. He has performed his subdued standup on Conan, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Comedy Central.