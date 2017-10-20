press release: On Friday, October 20, 2017 at 8pm, Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes the Joe Policastro Trio, on Tour in support of their new release "Screen Sounds", the third release by the band. The Joe Policastro Trio is a Chicago-based jazz trio led by bassist Joe Policastro, featuring guitarist Dave Miller and drummer Mikel Avery. While firmly rooted in jazz, the band’s open-minded, inclusive nature also brings rock, pop, old-school funk, soul, Brazilian, and free improvisation to the surface while still keeping the aesthetic of an acoustic trio intact. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. (Advance sales end 1 hour before the show. Tickets available at the door starting at 7:30pm.)

The band is currently on a 25+ city tour in support of "Screen Sounds.” It features the singular approach of the Chicago-based jazz trio on a unique assemblage of music from movies and TV. The album features music from films such as Yojimbo, The Godfather, Blade Runner, Midnight Cowboy, and TV shows such as Taxi, The Young and the Restless, and Twin Peaks. Both a musical tapestry and personal soundtrack, the trio has re-purposed these selections blending each member's unique voice into a unified sound while shedding new light on these musical touchstones.