media release (from Kiki's email list): July 7, 8 pm (doors at 7) Joe Pug, suggested donation $30

Joe Pug's influences range from Walt Whitman to Beck, so it should be no surprise that his songs are as literary as they are innovative. His new record Sketch of a Promised Departure was the first to be recorded entirely in his home studio in Maryland, which allowed him more time with the songs, making music he's completely satisfied with.

Note: If you ever see a show listed somewhere that I haven't announced yet, feel free to email me. I am always happy to take advance reservations.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.

Facebook group.