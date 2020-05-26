press release: This Tuesday RAD Night In America comes to The Sylvee! Relive the 2/17/2019 Joe Russo's Almost Dead show at The Sylvee from the comfort of your couch.

Tune-in this Tuesday at 5PM ET / 4PM CT at:

If you are able, and so inclined, please donate to our local Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County community efforts HERE. You can also donate to benefit JRAD's road crew HERE. Or buy merch HERE.

The Sylvee has been overwhelmed with your support, from the Hearts Project to Concerts In A Box (round 2 of that coming this week), to flooding the store with merch and gift card orders. Today we are launching a few limited edition merch items up for preorder on our Merch Store!

Pick up a special limited edition Sylvee Heart Logo shirt with your Quarantine House Tour schedule on the back. We've also had lots of people ask about masks, so now you can show your support of your favorite venue while also doing your part to keep your community safe.

Both items are currently open as preorders. Expect a slight delay in shipping, but we should be able to get them to you pretty quickly.