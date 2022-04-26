Joe Saul-Sehy & Emily Guy Birken

media release: Authors Joe Saul-Sehy and Emily Guy-Birken introduce their helpful (and hilarious) new book, STACKED! This event will be in-person at Mystery to Me on Monroe Street! If you're joining us from your home or from afar, tune in to the Crowdcast livestream!

About Stacked

From the money nerds behind the award-winning Stacking Benjamins podcast, a new kind of personal finance book to get your house in order.

Rich. Wealthy. Well-heeled. Moneyed. Affluent. Not bad--but why not get Stacked instead? If you've ever dreamed of a basic philosophy of money that'll help you live bigger, be bolder, and laugh harder, you need this book.

In these uncertain times, the basics matter more than ever. But for most of us, concepts such as investing, budgeting, and getting out of debt just don't float our boats (or 150-foot yachts)--and so we put them off longer than we should. Joe Saul-Sehy and Emily Guy Birken are here to tell you that personal finance can be a lot more fun than you think. (No haberdashery, maritime knowledge, or specialized flatware required.)

Learn about everything from side hustles, to hiring a legit financial adviser, to planning for emergencies, to what's new and exciting--and actually worth your time--in financial apps and software. If you're looking for the same old get-rich-quick clichés, avocado toast shaming, or alphabet soup of incomprehensible financial terms, you won't find them here. Instead, Saul-Sehy and Birken take you step by step along the way to financial success, with their signature blend of shrewd financial information and wacky humor.

