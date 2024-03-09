media release: PLEASE NOTE: While this is a free event, RSVPs are encouraged. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

About the book

What makes the perfect home?

Mama Bird circles far and wide, gathering twigs, blades of grass, and big leaves to build the perfect nest for her hatchling. She visits a beaver dam and sees the sturdy home that beavers live in. She visits a wide green meadow where deer frolic and play. And she visits a pond and sees a school of fish swimming in the glistening waters. But Mama Bird does not live in a beaver dam. Or a wide green meadow. Or in a glistening pond with other fish. So what makes Mama Bird's home special?

Love. Love is all you need.

Welcome home. I built this home special just for you.

A teacher, a coach, a husband, and now a father, Joel Coyne lives with his wife, Tricia, and their son, Camden, in Wisconsin.