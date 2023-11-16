7:30 pm on 11/16 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 11/17-18, Comedy on State. $25.

media release: Joel Kim Booster is a Chicago-bred Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian, writer, and actor. Joel received an Emmy nomination for his writing of the Searchlight Pictures rom-com Fire Island, which was also nominated for Outstanding Television Movie in 2023. The film won the 2023 Dorian Award for Best TV movie and was called an “instant classic” by the AV Club. The GLAAD Award winning film was released on Hulu in June 2022 and received a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best First Screenplay.

Joel was named one of the TIME100 Next 2022 as an emerging advocate and creative and a Variety Screenwriter to Watch (2022). He has also been recognized as one of The Queer Young Comics Redefining American Humor by the New York Times. His first hour-long comedy special for Netflix, called Psychosexual, was nominated for a Critics Choice Award and named one of the best comedy specials of 2022 by Variety. In his special, Joel explores his experiences and observations as a gay Asian American male with commentary on identity, sexuality, cultural expectations, and more. Joel currently stars on the Apple TV+ series Loot playing Nicholas, Maya Rudolph’s quirky assistant. The series was created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard and will have its season 2 premiere later this year.

Joel’s other TV and film credits include Sunnyside (NBC), Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO), Shrill (Hulu), Search Party (TBS), History of the World Part II (Hulu) BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth, The Week Of (Netflix), American Dad (Fox) and Viper Club (YouTube Premium.) He was a series regular voice on the new HBO MAX animated program Santa Inc. opposite Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen and can be seen in the film Unplugging opposite Matt Walsh and Eva Longoria. In 2017, Joel recorded a stand-up special for Comedy Central’s The Half-Hour and a full-length stand-up album called Model Minority. He has appeared on Conan, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Netflix’s The Fix, Comedy Central’s The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, This Is Not Happening and @midnight, Logo’s Comedy Cabaret, and truTV’s Comedy Knockout. His writing credits include Billy on the Street (truTV), Big Mouth (Netflix), The Other Two (Comedy Central), and the pilot for Comedy Central’s Problematic with Moshe Kasher. Joel’s comedy has been defined as “unfiltered” and “preternaturally confident”. Follow Joel on Twitter @ihatejoelkim.