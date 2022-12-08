× Expand Paula Borman & Paul Vriend Joel Paterson playing guitar. Joel Paterson

media release: Chicago guitar wizard Joel Paterson returns to Madison for a special SOLO holiday show, celebrating the re-release of Hi-Fi Christmas Guitar on limited edition green vinyl! Joel will be playing just the right amount of Christmas music, and will also take you on a musical journey throughout the history of fingerstyle guitar, including country blues, Chet Atkins, Merle Travis, his Beatles arrangements and much more!