North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Chicago guitar wizard Joel Paterson returns to Madison for a special SOLO holiday show, celebrating the re-release of Hi-Fi Christmas Guitar on limited edition green vinyl! Joel will be playing just the right amount of Christmas music, and will also take you on a musical journey throughout the history of fingerstyle guitar, including country blues, Chet Atkins, Merle Travis, his Beatles arrangements and much more!

