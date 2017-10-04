Joey Broyles, Eric Mayson, DaNCEBUMS

Doors at 7pm, Music at 8pm

$5 cover

Facebook Event

press release: An evening of music, dance, and social gathering! Minneapolis touring acts join local favorite Joey Broyles.

Madison-based indie musician Joey Broyles began making music in a sandbox somewhere in suburbia of Wisconsin. Otherworldly, this warrior challenges the status quo of Pop music commanding a self-made generation of artists who believe in freedom and glitter. A David Bowie for the millennial, Joey’s sultry voice fused with his provocative lyrics will challenge the human race to strive for a better tomorrow and for YOU to be yourself in the face of adversity. Fluent in the world of Andy Warhol’s pop art and performance art films, Joey’s musical imagery calls to Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Michael Jackson. A proud homosexual who believes that ignorance everywhere still needs to be loudly addressed. A chameleon in appearance, bending gender identity, and an unapologetic expression of sexuality thrust the stage.

As the “poster child of entropy”, it’s no surprise that Eric Mayson’s music and live performance is a journey from disbelief into knowing and back again. He understands music as a way to move through space. In an aerial shot, Mayson’s wide-ranging style stretches from minimalist electropop to smooth R&B, progressive soul, and straight hip-hop, while visiting grinning pop, rock and roll, and operatic arrangements.

He builds things from the ground up. Layers are everything, details are the big ideas. To Eric, “if something feels like a full idea, it is one.” His lyrics are hints. Whether direct and considered or fragmented and esoteric, they are not meant to direct your experience or tell you about a thing – they are foundation for contemplation. The impact of his music shifts within the context it’s presented.

He’s a multi-instrumentalist, but frequents the keys. “His deft keyboard playing is only topped by the sky-high soar of his voice”(Okay Player). He has played for the likes of Lizzo, Caroline Smith, Toki Wright, Big Cats, DaNCEBUMS, and as the musical backbone of Minneapolis hip-hop group Crunchy Kids. Whether piano, cello, or bass, his playing is fully embodied; you can see the music happening in and radiating through his body. He stomps. His knees bounce. He traverses the terrain of music he creates.

DaNCEBUMS is a band that makes dances. Inspired by the passion and vitality in the way that audiences respond to their favorite band, DaNCEBUMS set out to cultivate the same enthusiasm for their dances. By creating choreography that adapts to any space, DaNCEBUMS engage hearts and minds in dark clubs, clandestine parties, and the most sought after auditoriums. We are Margaret Johnson, Kara Motta, Eben Kowler, Maggie Zepp, and Karen McMenamy. Music composed and performed by Eric Mayson and Toby Ramaswamy.

DaNCEBUMS make dance collaboratively and non-hierarchically in Minneapolis. Dubbed “the best dance party in town”, their work straddles the arty and the party as they knowingly move between precise technique and casual pop sensibility. In a search for radical joy, they embrace the awkward, conjure nostalgia, and contemplate bright futures. Their crowd-pleasing performance is imbued with humor, groove, exertion, and extreme bliss.