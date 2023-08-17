media release: Joey Villagomez, has been performing stand up comedy for 15 years. He was part of the TBS Just For Laughs Chicago Festival and appeared on Paul Rodriguez’s New Latin Kings of Comedy Tour. Joey has performed at clubs including The Hollywood Laugh Factory, The World Famous Comedy Store and The Hollywood Improv. He is currently part of The All Things Comedy Network and is featured on the Comedy Central stand up series, Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers.