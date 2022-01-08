× Expand The Know-It-All Boyfriends

media release: Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Joey’s Song benefit concert, which showcases Grammy winners and Top 40 hitmakers! The January 8, 2022, fundraiser stars The Know-It-All Boyfriends, which features Butch Vig and Duke Erikson of Madison’s very own Garbage and Freedy Johnston. Special guests include musicians from Soul Asylum, Fountains of Wayne, and Belly, with more announcements to come. Charlie Berens of The Manitowoc Minute and Joel Hodgson of Mystery Science Theatre 3000 will make special appearances at this fun, uplifting fundraiser the whole family can enjoy.

“Our son, Joey, loved music. A rare form of epilepsy robbed Joey of his ability to speak, but he could dance and sing in his own way,” said Mike Gomoll, Founder. “When we lost Joey one week short of his fifth birthday, we decided to focus our efforts into helping to educate the world about epilepsy through his love of music. While our benefit concerts and music CDs honor his memory, our bigger goal is to raise money to find a cure to help the ‘next family’.”

The January 2022 benefit with be the ninth Joey’s Song concert. Originally, Joey’s Song produced CD’s which feature more than 80 internationally known, award-winning artists who donated their music to the cause. There are five CDs in total, including two just for children – and the music has been played on radio stations around the world. Between the benefit concerts and CDs, Joey’s Song has been part raising more than $500,000 in the fight against epilepsy.

“We’ve sold out the last few years, and we’ll do it again with such a terrific lineup. We know people are craving live music, so get your tickets early and come out with your friends and family to have a great time for a great cause,” says Gomoll.

2022 LINE-UP

Starring

The Know-It-All Boyfriends featuring Butch Vig + Duke Erikson (Garbage) and Freedy Johnston

Special Guests

Dave Pirner (Soul Asylum)

Tanya Donnelly & Gail Greenwood (Belly)

Chris Collingwood (Fountains of Wayne)

Laura Jane Grace (Against Me!)

Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo)

Cory Chisel

...and more to be announced

Special Appearances

Charlie Berens (The Manitowoc Minute)

Joel Hodgson (Mystery Science Theatre 3000)

All net proceeds help fund research into cures and treatments for epilepsy, as well as support programs for those effected. Proceeds from the 2022 benefit will go to CURE Epilepsy and affiliates of the Epilepsy Foundation. Epilepsy is a disorder of the brain that causes seizures which are not caused by a temporary underlying medical condition, such as a high fever. It affects more than 50 million people worldwide, and more than 150,000 new cases of epilepsy are diagnosed in the United States each year. Epilepsy claims more lives than breast cancer every year, and affects more people than people than multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy and Parkinson’s disease combined. Yet, funding for epilepsy research lags significantly behind other diseases and disorders.