ONLINE: Joey's Song

media release: To donate directly to Joey's Song (for the Joseph Gomoll Foundation), please visit :https://secure.givelively.org/donate/the-joseph-gomoll-foundation-inc/joey-s-song-online-benefit

This year's lineup via livestream includes Brian Aubert, Cory Chisel, Chris Collingwood, Marshall Crenshaw, Justin Currie, Laura Jane Grace, Patterson Hood, Jewel, Freedy Johnston, The Know-It-All-Boyfriends, Jesse Malin, Scott McCaughey, Rhett Miller, Dan Navarro, Glen Phillips, Ken Stringfellow, Zach Williams and more performers.

Find the livestream here: https://www.joeyssong.org/live-online-remote-and-uncontrolled