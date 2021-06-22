press release: 2021 Summer Concert Series

June 15 - August 17, Tuesdays, 7-8 or 8:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison's most delightful outdoor venues.

$15/person; kids 5 & under are free and do not need a ticket

The Johannes Wallmann Quartet is led by UW-Madison Director of Jazz Studies Wallmann, whom DownBeat Magazine has called "a remarkable pianist and composer." He has recorded nine critically acclaimed CDs as a leader, including The Town Musicians, a 2015 DownBeat Editors' Pick, Love Wins, which the Wisconsin Gazette called "one of the most interesting and accomplished jazz albums to come out in recent years," and his 2018 Shifting Paradigm Records debut album Day and Night, which DownBeat described as "confident, muscular and elegant." Rounding out the quartet are long-time bandmates Tony Barba, tenor saxophone; John Christensen, bass; and Devin Drobka, drums.

Concerts will feel a bit different this year with a limited capacity and social distancing. Here are some of the changes you will see: