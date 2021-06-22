Johannes Wallmann Quartet
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: 2021 Summer Concert Series
June 15 - August 17, Tuesdays, 7-8 or 8:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison's most delightful outdoor venues.
$15/person; kids 5 & under are free and do not need a ticket
The Johannes Wallmann Quartet is led by UW-Madison Director of Jazz Studies Wallmann, whom DownBeat Magazine has called "a remarkable pianist and composer." He has recorded nine critically acclaimed CDs as a leader, including The Town Musicians, a 2015 DownBeat Editors' Pick, Love Wins, which the Wisconsin Gazette called "one of the most interesting and accomplished jazz albums to come out in recent years," and his 2018 Shifting Paradigm Records debut album Day and Night, which DownBeat described as "confident, muscular and elegant." Rounding out the quartet are long-time bandmates Tony Barba, tenor saxophone; John Christensen, bass; and Devin Drobka, drums.
Concerts will feel a bit different this year with a limited capacity and social distancing. Here are some of the changes you will see:
- Each concert has a limit of 200 people allowed on the Great Lawn and 30 people on the rooftop terrace. Face masks are optional. All concert attendees must bring their own lawn chairs or blankets (including rooftop tickets).
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is a ticket cost for each summer concert in order to support local musicians and Olbrich Gardens.Ticket barcodes can be scanned on a phone or paper print out. Because of the limited capacity, tickets should be purchased in advance online or over the phone. If you do not have internet access, please contact Mike Gibson at 608-243-0156 to purchase tickets. A limited number of reduced fee tickets are available. To request a fee waiver, please contact Mike Gibson at mgibson2@cityofmadison.com or 608-243-0156.
- Carry in picnics are allowed. No sharing of food or drinks between different households. Please carry out all trash.