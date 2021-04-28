ONLINE: John Brehm, Ambalila Hemsell, Sarah Kortemeier, Bruce Snider

media release: Presented in partnership with the UW Program in Creative Writing, a reading celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Wisconsin Poetry Series. Since 1985, the University of Wisconsin Press has published some of the most important voices in contemporary American poetry. This event will celebrate two returning authors in the series--John Brehm and Bruce Snider--as well as two brand new voices: Ambalila Hemsell and Sarah Kortemeier. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-uw-press-wisconsin. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.