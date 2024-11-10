John Caparulo, Mark Ellis

media release: This is a General Admission – All Seated Show. Tickets: $30.00 Advance/$35.00 Day Of Show. Gold Circle: $40.00 Advance/$45.00 Day Of Show. Gold Circle includes early entry and preferred seating.

A comedian known for his sharp wit, unique delivery, and brilliant affinity for cuss words, John Caparulo is a seasoned comic whose dry, no-nonsense Midwestern sensibility endears him to audience members of all kinds. He began his comedy career performing in clubs in Cleveland and Pittsburgh in the late ‘90s before coming to Hollywood to hone his skills on stage and work the door at the legendary Comedy Store.

Caparulo’s breakout performance at Montreal’s Just for Laughs in 2003 led to spots on The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and he appeared over 150 times as a panelist on Chelsea Handler’s popular E! show Chelsea Lately.

His profile continued to rise with live performances on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Next Generation, Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Comedy Tour, Ron White’s Salute To The Troops, and the Showtime special Unsportsmanlike Comedy with Rob Gronkowski.

He voiced the character of “Headphone Joe” on Disney’s Fish Hooks, played the part of “Brian” on the ABC sitcom Work It, was the host of Mobile Home Disaster on CMT, hosted a weekly radio show on Sirius XM, and has produced and appeared on numerous podcasts.

In 2008, Cap’s first full-length special, Meet Cap, premiered on Comedy Central. His second special, Come Inside Me, was released on Netflix in 2013.

In 2018, Cap settled down in Las Vegas and performed almost 500 shows during a 2-year residency at Harrah’s. John Caparulo’s Mad Cap Comedy ran 5 nights a week until its unexpected demise as a result of the COVID-19 shutdowns. Now he’s back on the strip headlining exclusively at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club during the week, while touring nationally on the weekends.

﻿

And on top of his commitments to being a great dad and a mediocre husband, Cap has written an outlandish comic book series based on his family. Cartoon Comic is available for purchase at JohnCaparulo.com