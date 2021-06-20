John Christensen Quartet

press release: Celebrating the vitality of spring and the start of summer with a lively set of choice standards and poignant original compositions in a season opener designed to complement the natural setting in the garden. This event is free and open to the public. Brought to you by the Friends of Allen Centennial Garden. In case of rain, concerts are not able to be held.

The Summer Sunday Concert series is supported in part by Dane County Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.