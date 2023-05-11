John & Dan, Taralie Peterson

media release: The New Music Series at Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes avant-rock duo John & Dan on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $12 ($8 student/ALL Member), available in advance online at https://johnanddan.bpt.me or $15 at the door for everyone. Doors open at 6:30pm. The show will open with a performance by Taralie Peterson.

The French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry once wrote: “Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away,” That quest for the elemental led to the formation of John & Dan, a duo that sprang out of the avant-rock group Barbez (Tzadik, Important Records). John & Dan features Barbez founder and guitarist Dan Kaufman (who doubles as a journalist and is the author of The Fall of Wisconsin) and the group's longtime drummer John Bollinger on vibraphone, bass, and drums. Currently working on a debut album with the master producer and engineer Martin Bisi, the pair explore a vast sonic terrain that encompasses both tenderness and ferocity. "Apprehensively scrambling postrock and elegiac, bell-toned cinematics."—New York Music Daily