press release: John DeDakis is a former White House dorrespondent, former senior copy editor for CNN's The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, and author of four mystery-suspense novels featuring a strong female protagonist. In addition, he taught journalism at the University of Maryland-College Park and leads writing workshops here and abroad. His fifth novel in the series, Fake (weaving in fake news as a sub-plot), will be released this September.

