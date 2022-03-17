John Duggleby

Fort Atkinson Senior Center 307 Robert St., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538

press release: Thursday 3/17:  Reviving another tradition Covid-kibashed for a couple of years, John Duggleby will reprise a one-hour version of his Celtic revue at the 3rd annual Paddy’s Party at 12:30 pm at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center.  As if there’s not enough ham onstage, the Center is providing free sandwiches, chips and dessert.  Next best thing to a pot o’ gold and a Guinness!

Info

Seniors
Music
920-563-7773
