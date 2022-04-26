press release: Take a "Sentimental Journey" through the music and memories of the World War II era with award-winning musician and author John Duggleby. From "Chattanooga Choo-Choo" to "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," you'll enjoy favorites from the Hit Parade made famous by legends such as Glenn Miller, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and the Andrews Sisters. Feel free to sing along!