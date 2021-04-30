ONLINE: John Forté, Rising Appalachia, Marti Nikko, DJ Drez

Stream via ramdass.org/Music, Facebook or YouTube

media release: This past autumn, in response to the temporary void of live concerts, we began a new journey, the Soul Land Music Series: Songs & Stories Inspired by Ram Dass. We brought together a wide and diverse array of musicians, rock bands, kirtan wallahs, electronic producers, folk musicians, experimental artists, and others, with one thing in common: a deep love and connection with Ram Dass and his teachings. Last year’s Soul Land Music Series was such a hit with fans and artists alike - surpassing 500,000 views on Instagram. This year we will be expanding from Instagram-exclusive, and will now be streaming from all of our platforms. Each concert will feature performances from multiple artists, along with exclusive audience Q&A’s and interviews digging into each artist’s deep connection with Ram Dass, spirituality, creativity, and music. Music always played an important role in Ram Dass’s life. He thought of music as a portal into what he called ‘Soul Land' - The doorway to Spirit.

Soul Land Music Series Spring 2021 Lineup:

3/19 (5-7pm PT): Random Rab / EarthCry

4/2 (5-7pm PT): Nina Rao / Kripa

4/16 (5-7pm PT): Londrelle / Jetpack Brandon / Hosted by East Forest

4/30 (4:30 - 7:30pm PT): John Forté / Rising Appalachia / Marti Nikko & DJ Drez

“Certain musicians are doing karma yoga, where it’s all dedicated as a service to come to God. That’s the only kind of music I can listen to now. It has to do with what the musician thinks they’re doing. That is, I can’t listen to entertainers anymore, because they’re playing to the world. I can only listen to musicians who are playing inward. They’re listening. It’s like listening to that inner-sound, and then they’re manifesting it through their instrument. So, someone else can use that as a key to go back in themselves, and where we meet is in this other level of sound, where the instrument is just the vehicle, and the musician knows that.” - Ram Dass